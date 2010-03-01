Herty Medal To Ken Wagener

Kenneth B. Wagener, the George B. Butler Professor of Polymer Chemistry at the University of Florida, is the recipient of the 2010 Charles Holmes Herty Medal, given annually by the ACS Georgia Section to recognize the work and service of outstanding chemists. Wagener was cited for his discovery of acyclic diene metathesis polymerization chemistry and for his service to the national and international polymer community. He will present a lecture during the section’s annual Herty Award Banquet on Sept. 16 in Atlanta.
