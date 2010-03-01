Invista To Shrink Terephthalate Output

Fiber maker Invista will reduce its output of dimethyl terephthlate at its Wilmington, N.C., facility, citing what it calls a permanent loss in demand for the polyester intermediate. In addition, the firm says it will stop making purified terephthalic acid, another polyester intermediate, at the site and instead purchase what it needs. The changes will lead to approximately 50 layoffs. The company will continue to make Terate specialty polyols, used in foam insulation, at the Wilmington plant.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter