Kim Orth Is Hackerman Awardee

Kim Orth, an associate professor and W. W. Caruth Jr. Scholar in Biomedical Research at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, in Dallas, is the winner of the 2010 Norman Hackerman Award in Chemical Research. She is being recognized for her discovery of new mechanisms by which bacteria can cause disease.
The Robert A. Welch Foundation gives the $100,000 award annually to promising Texas college and university scientists who are age 40 or younger. Orth has made “important contributions to our understanding of how bacteria cause disease and which proteins control signaling in the cell,” says Ernest H. Cockrell, chairman of the Welch Foundation. “Her creative, innovative, and collaborative research tackles critical questions affecting humankind and lays a solid foundation for building knowledge.”
