Millipore Is Exploring Its Strategic Options

Millipore has confirmed that it has hired financial adviser Goldman Sachs and is evaluating strategic alternatives, including a possible merger or sale of the company. On Feb. 22, the Billerica, Mass.-based life sciences products company saw its stock price spike about 40% and then settle down about 25% above its price the day before, to $87.35 per share, on rumors that it was to be acquired. In particular, lab equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific was reported to have made a $6 billion takeover bid. Millipore had sales of $1.65 billion and net income of $177 million in 2009.
