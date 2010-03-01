NIST Funds New Fellowships

NIST has awarded a total of $20 million to the University of Maryland and the University of Colorado to develop and administer a fellowship program in measurement science and engineering. The University of Maryland will receive $15.5 million for 50 fellowships per year to work at NIST laboratories in Gaithersburg, Md., and Charleston, S.C. The University of Colorado will receive $4.5 million to fund 20 fellows per year at NIST's lab in Boulder. The fellowships are available to researchers from around the country at all experience levels—undergraduate, graduate, postdoctoral, and senior scientists—and will last for three years. Funding for the program comes from the American Recovery & Reinvestment Act of 2009.
