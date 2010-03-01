New Experiments May Resolve Doubts About Enzyme's Mechanism

19F nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy experiments seem to have resolved uncertainties about the transition-state intermediate of a key process in sugar metabolism—the β-phosphoglucomutase-catalyzed transfer of a phosphoryl group to a substrate. A few years ago, Karen N. Allen of the Boston University School of Medicine, Debra Dunaway-Mariano of the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, and coworkers obtained the first crystallographic view of β-phosphoglucomutase’s transition state, finding that an unprecedented trigonal bipyramidal oxyphosphorane intermediate was involved in the transfer (Science 2003, 299, 2067). But a team including G. Michael Blackburn of the University of Sheffield claimed that other experimental evidence indicated the intermediate is MgF3–, not oxyphosphorane. 19F NMR studies by Blackburn, his Sheffield colleague Jonathan P. Waltho, and coworkers now confirm that MgF3– is the intermediate (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0910333106). The new evidence resolves the issue, Blackburn notes, because X-ray crystallography cannot differentiate fluorine from oxygen at resolutions common for protein crystals, whereas 19F NMR can. Allen comments, “It would be exciting if the group can demonstrate generality by showing the existence of MgF3– in other phosphoryl-transfer enzymes.”
