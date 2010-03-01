Nominations For Geochemistry Division Medal

The ACS Division of Geochemistry (GEOC) seeks nominations for the Geochemistry Division Medal, which is awarded every two years to an individual for outstanding accomplishments in any area of geochemistry.
The award consists of $2,000, a bronze medallion, and support for travel to the spring 2011 ACS national meeting in Anaheim, Calif., where the honor will be conferred.
Nominations should include a detailed description of the nominee’s outstanding accomplishments, relevant citations, and any other supporting information. Two letters from individuals other than the primary nominator are requested, but not required, by the committee. Nominators should confirm, prior to submission of the nomination, that the nominee is willing to be considered for the award. Nominees are considered for two award cycles.
Nominations are due on June 1 and should be sent electronically to Andrew Bishop, chair of the GEOC Medal Committee, at andrew.bishop@shell.com. For more information, visit membership.acs.org/g/geoc.
