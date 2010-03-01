Nominations Sought For Shirley Radding Award

The ACS Santa Clara Valley Section is calling for nominations for the 2010 Shirley B. Radding Award, which honors leadership, service, and significant contributions over a sustained period of time to industrial, applied, or academic chemistry and to ACS through elected or appointed positions at local, district, and national levels. Nominees must have been an ACS member for at least 20 years.
The award consists of an honorarium of $1,000 and an inscribed memento. Nominations must include at least one letter of nomination stating how the nominee’s work relates to the award criteria. Seconding letters are also strongly encouraged.
Nominations are due on May 1 and should be sent electronically to Radding-Award@scvacs.org or mailed to Radding Award Committee, Santa Clara Valley Section ACS, P.O. Box 395, Palo Alto, CA 94302.
