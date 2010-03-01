Paul Cremer Honored With O’Donnell Award

Paul S. Cremer, the Arthur E. Martell Chair in Chemistry at Texas A&M University, is the recipient of the 2010 Edith & Peter O’Donnell Award in Science, sponsored by the Academy of Medicine, Engineering & Science of Texas.
Cremer, a pioneer in the field of biological interfaces, is being recognized for his work in understanding protein adsorption, multivalency, the interactions of salts and osmolytes with biomacromolecules, and the development of novel microfluidic platforms.
“Paul Cremer’s research has had major impact on many areas of chemistry and on the physical chemistry of macromolecules, and I am confident that this will continue throughout his career,” says David H. Russell, head of the Texas A&M department of chemistry.
Cremer received a $25,000 honorarium, a citation, and an inscribed statue during an awards ceremony held in January.
