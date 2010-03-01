Associations

As of June 14, Frank Reiner will replace Arthur E. Dungan as president of the Chlorine Institute, a chlor-alkali industry trade association. Dungan will officially retire on July 31, following a six-week transition period. Reiner has a B.S. in civil engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology and a master’s in management from Purdue University.

The American Chemical Society has appointed Ronald E. Siatkowski as director of the Office of Research Grants, effective Feb. 16. Since May 2009, he has served ACS as acting director of the office. A former Naval Academy chemistry professor and a fellow of the American Institute of Chemists, Siatkowski has a B.S. in biology from Pennsylvania State University and both an M.A. in molecular biology and a Ph.D. in biophysical chemistry from Temple University.

Business

BASF has made a number of moves within its business units and divisions. Stefan Beckmann is head of its Care Chemicals & Formulators Europe business unit as of Jan. 1. He replaces Friedrich Seitz, who is now in charge of BASF’s Competence Center for Chemicals Research & Engineering. Beckmann has a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Münster, in Germany, and joined BASF in 1992. Rui-Artur Goerck has been named group vice president of BASF’s Mobile Emissions Catalysts Division. He joined the company in 1985 and is a veteran leader, most recently serving as group vice president of the company’s Coating Solutions Division. Hans-Peter Neumann has been appointed as group vice president of BASF’s Process Catalysts & Technologies Division. Neumann has a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Heidelberg, in Germany, and has been with BASF for more than 20 years.

It’s been a busy start to 2010 for Rhodia, which has promoted four executives in its North American zone. Mo Beyad was named purchasing and logistics vice president. He joined the company in 2000, serving as vice president of various business units. He has a Ph.D. in chemical technology from Kansas State University. After 13 years with Rhodia, Marcus Lewis has become industrial vice president. Lewis holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology. Matthew Griscom became Cincinnati plant manager, and Daniel Tate was named plant manager for Baton Rouge, La. Griscom has a B.A. in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri, Rolla (now Missouri University of Science & Technology).

Frutarom, a flavors and specialty ingredient company, has appointed Salvatore Gargano as general manager of its Health Business Unit. Previously, Gargano was global director of the Care Chemicals Business Unit of Cognis.

Hervé Gindre is now vice president and general manager of 3M Electronics Markets Materials Division. Previously, Gindre was vice president and general manager of 3M Electronics Solutions Division. The appointment went into effect on Aug. 7, 2009.

Independent Project Analysis (IPA) has recently promoted two individuals in-house. As of Jan. 4, Patricia Velasquez Griffith became vice president of New Ventures, and Mary Ellen Yarossi was appointed European regional director. Griffith, who has a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Central American University, joined IPA in 1997. Yarossi, who has a B.S. in chemical engineering from Columbia University, came to the company in 1989.

Doris Hafenbradl is now senior director of biology and natural products for BioFocus, in Basel, Switzerland. She joins the company from Proteros Biostructures, where she was executive vice president.

Joseph E. Johnson has joined MicrOptix Technologies as director of R&D and operations. He previously worked for Lexmark and Cabot.

Scott Marsi, formerly of Pfizer’s Capsugel Division, has been named director of commercial development for Huber Engineered Materials’ Health & Nutrition business. Marsi has a B.S. in chemistry from California State University and an M.S. in chemistry from San Diego State University. He will be responsible for leading the discovery, development, and commercialization of new technologies.

As of Jan. 1, Ramesh Ramachandran has been named president and chief executive officer of MEGlobal and Equipolymers, Dow Chemical’s joint ventures with Petrochemical Industries Co. of Kuwait. Ramachandran, formerly president and CEO of Dow India, replaces Henry Roth, who becomes president for Dow Chemical Middle East.

Arylessence, a fragrance and flavor design house, has hired Achille E. Riviello as a perfumer. Riviello will participate in fragrance creation, perfume chemistry, and application science. Riviello has a B.S. and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University and the University of Oklahoma, respectively.