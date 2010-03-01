Sarbajit Banerjee Receives Solid-State Fellowship

Sarbajit Banerjee, an assistant professor of chemistry at the State University of New York, Buffalo, will receive the 2010 ExxonMobil Solid State Chemistry Faculty Fellowship during the fall ACS national meeting in Boston.
The award is administered by the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry and is supported by the ExxonMobil Foundation. It recognizes significant contributions to solid-state chemistry by an untenured faculty member at a U.S. institution.
Banerjee’s research efforts concentrate on controlled synthesis of nanoscale building blocks and their assembly and integration into functional devices.
