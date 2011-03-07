Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NIH Begins Oil Spill Health Study

by Britt E. Erickson
March 7, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NOAA
Gulf oil spill cleanup workers replace oiled pompons with clean ones on a beach.
Credit: NOAA
Gulf oil spill cleanup workers replace oiled pompons with clean ones on a beach.

NIH has launched a 10-year study to examine the potential human health effects of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Investigators for the Gulf Long-term Follow-up Study (GuLF Study) plan to obtain health information for 55,000 oil spill cleanup workers and volunteers, as well as information about their cleanup work and exposures. They will also monitor participants for health effects, such as respiratory, immunological, and neurobehavioral disorders, over the next 10 years. Samples of blood, urine, toenails, hair, and house dust will be collected from a subset of about 20,000 participants. Those samples will be analyzed for chemicals found in crude oil and dispersants, such as benzene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. “The goal of the GuLF Study is to help us learn if oil spills and exposure to crude oil and dispersants affect physical and mental health,” says Dale P. Sandler, chief of epidemiology at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and principal investigator of the study. NIH has already committed $19 million to the effort, and the total price tag is expected to climb to $34 million.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Federal toxicity study of MCHM concludes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tests Under Way On West Virginia Spill
CDC To Examine Drilling Deaths

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE