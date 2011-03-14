Dance For IYC In Anaheim

Show the world that chemists can dance!
The ACS Office of Public Affairs (OPA) invites ACS members to participate in a line dance to celebrate the International Year of Chemistry. The show, which organizers hope will draw as many as 200 IYC enthusiasts, will be held during the ACS national meeting in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday, March 28, from 7:30 to 8 PM, in Hall B of the Anaheim Convention Center. Join the practice session on Sunday, March 27; look for additional details during the meeting.
“For IYC, we’re not only celebrating the importance of chemistry, but we want to show the world that chemists have fun,” says Rachael Bishop, lead society communications officer for OPA. Members can even come dressed in lab coats and safety glasses or in costume as their favorite periodic table element or historical figure in chemistry. Prizes will be awarded for the best and most creative costumes.
The original music and dance moves have been written and choreographed by 2010 Chemistry Olympiad silver medalist Richard Li and bronze medalist Utsarga Sikder. OPA will videotape the dance and post it on YouTube. “We’re really hoping that this video goes viral,” Bishop says. For more information, contact Bishop at r_bishop@acs.org or (202) 872-4445.
