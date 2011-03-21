Advertisement

Safety

Robot To Screen 10,000 Chemicals

by Britt E. Erickson
March 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 12
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Maggie Bartlett/NHGRI
Robotic arm is part of high-throughput assay system.
Credit: Maggie Bartlett/NHGRI
Robotic arm is part of high-throughput assay system.

The Tox21 collaboration, a multiagency effort to reduce animal testing and better predict the effects of chemicals on human health and the environment, has added a high-speed screening system to its toolbox. Over the next five years, the robotic system will test 10,000 chemicals for their toxicity. It will be located at the NIH Chemical Genomics Center (NCGC), an arm of the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI). Tox21 began in 2008 to develop high-throughput screening and computational models for assessing chemical toxicity. Agencies involved in the collaboration include EPA, FDA, the National Toxicology Program, and NCGC. “The Tox21 collaboration will transform our understanding of toxicology with the ability to test in a day what would take one year for a person to do by hand,” Christopher Austin, director of NCGC, said in a statement.

Installation of Toxicity Testing Robot System
Credit: YouTube
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

