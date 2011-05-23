Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

ACS News: ACS Creates New Subdivision For Gay & Transgender Chemists & Allies

by Linda Wang
May 23, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

SUPPORT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
ACS President Nancy B. Jackson (from left), who was ACS president-elect when this photo was taken, talks with Bannochie and Belmont during the LGBT Chemists &#38; Allies presidential reception at the fall 2010 ACS national meeting in Boston.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
ACS President Nancy B. Jackson (from left), who was ACS president-elect when this photo was taken, talks with Bannochie and Belmont during the LGBT Chemists &#38; Allies presidential reception at the fall 2010 ACS national meeting in Boston.

Chemists in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community are gaining visibility within the American Chemical Society. Last year, the ACS Division of Professional Relations created the Subdivision for Gay & Transgender Chemists & Allies to help advocate for the inclusion of LGBT chemists within the society and to draw attention to their workplace issues.

"What we're hoping to do as a subdivision is to educate chemists at large—and hopefully it'll trickle up to corporations—about why we need to be included in companies' diversity inclusion practices and why companies ought to have nondiscrimination policies," says Barbara L. Belmont, chair of the subdivision.

The subdivision organized its first symposium, "Gay & Transgender Chemists: The Case for Visibility & Diversity Inclusion," during the spring 2011 ACS national meeting in Anaheim, Calif.

Christopher Bannochie, chair of the ACS Division of Professional Relations and a member of the subdivision, says the subdivision grew out of the grassroots efforts of the LGBT Chemists & Allies group, which was formed in the late 1990s by ACS members as a caucus of the National Organization of Gay & Lesbian Scientists & Technical Professionals (NOGLSTP) and as a response to the lack of committee representation within ACS for LGBT issues.

In 2002, with the help of then-ACS President Eli M. Pearce, the LGBT Chemists & Allies caucus began hosting NOGLSTP-sponsored receptions during the fall ACS national meetings and informal dinners during the spring meetings. Since 2008, the fall receptions have been sponsored as a presidential event. "Having these meetings as a presidential event has been really critical because they're better publicized and they're better attended," Belmont says. "It makes the gay and transgender chemists who are at the meeting feel welcome and gives them the opportunity to meet other people like them."

ACS also includes sexual orientation, gender expression, and gender identity in its Professional Employment Guidelines, Academic Professional Guidelines, and statement on diversity, which were approved by the ACS Board of Directors in 1998, 2001, and 2007, respectively.

Bannochie says these actions are a step forward for LGBT chemists, but he notes that the successes have been slow in coming and that the LGBT community needs to become more visible. Only then, he says, will it truly experience success.

For more information about the ACS Subdivision for Gay & Transgender Chemists & Allies, visit prof.sites.acs.org/lgbtandallies.htm.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: Finding your place in ACS: Opportunities for engagement with the ACS Committee on Ethics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Embracing and advancing inclusion in chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect: It must be different this time

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE