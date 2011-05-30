Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Pesticide Residue Data Released

by Britt E. Erickson
May 30, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Only a small fraction of food and water tested in 2009 contained pesticide residues that exceeded safety limits set by EPA, a report from USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service concludes. The annual Pesticide Data Program report provides a snapshot of the levels of pesticides found on numerous foods including fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, beef, catfish, and rice, as well as treated and untreated drinking water. Samples were collected and analyzed in 12 states in 2009. Only 0.3% of the samples contained pesticide residues that exceeded EPA limits, and 2.7% of the samples contained residues of pesticides with no established limits. The data are used by EPA to assess dietary exposure to pesticides and by other agencies to help facilitate trade of U.S. agricultural products. They are also used by environmental and consumer advocacy groups to warn people about foods that contain particularly high levels of pesticides. The Environmental Working Group, in particular, has been pushing USDA to release the data in a more timely fashion.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS undetectable in most processed foods, US FDA says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EU agency sets limit on PFAS in food
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neonicotinoid Can Harm Bees

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE