EPA To Ban Rat, Mouse Poisons

EPA intends to ban the sale of four rat and mouse poisons to consumers and to prohibit the use of most loose bait and pelletized rodenticides, the agency announced on June 7. The action comes three years after EPA advised manufacturers of these products to voluntarily develop alternatives that are safer for children, pets, and wildlife. The four chemicals affected by the decision are brodifacoum, bromadiolone, difethialone, and difenacoum. EPA plans to prohibit the sale and distribution of the chemicals directly to consumers because of their toxicity; however, they will still be allowed for use in homes when applied by professional pest controllers. The chemicals will also be allowed for use in agriculture as long as they are contained in bait stations.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter