Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

242nd ACS National Meeting

DENVER, Aug. 28–Sept. 1

by Arlene Goldberg-Gist
June 27, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Kiss the sky
[+]Enlarge
Credit: shutterstock
Once a gold miner’s town, Denver is now a growing metropolis.
Credit: shutterstock
Once a gold miner’s town, Denver is now a growing metropolis.

THE MILE HIGH CITY is the location for the fall ACS national meeting, the second held during the International Year of Chemistry. American Chemical Society President Nancy B. Jackson once again has an agenda to celebrate IYC 2011. She will host 29 technical divisions and six committees in original programming over 694 half-day oral sessions and 131 poster sessions that include Sci-Mix. Nearly 7,300 papers will be presented.

Technical Program Summary 80General Meeting Information 97

Registration 97

Ticketed Events 99

Registration Form 100

Accommodations 101

Environmentally Friendly 102 Initiatives

Travel & Transportation 103

Member Services 104

On-Site Arrangements 104

Speaker & Author Instructions 106

Abstracts & Preprints 106

Special & Educational Events 107

Presidential Events 107

Student & Teacher Activities 107

Workshops 108

ACS Short Courses 110

ACS Career Fair 110

Exposition 112

Governance Meetings 112

Board & Council Meetings 112

Committee Agenda 113

Symposia supporting the meeting’s theme, “Chemistry of Air, Space & Water,” are organized by theme program chair Ronald C. Cohen, director of the Berkeley Atmospheric Science Center. The Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lecture program will present Susan Solomon, adjunct professor at the University of Colorado department of atmospheric and oceanic sciences, on Aug. 29 at 5:30 PM. She will discuss “The Enduring Challenges of Ozone Depletion & Climate Change: How Planetary Chemistry Is Changing Science & Society.”

A presidential outreach event, “Exploring Our World through Chemistry,” will be held at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Sunday from 11 AM to 2 PM. Other events recommended by Jackson include the Gay & Transgender Chemists & Allies Reception, a symposium in honor of the 100th anniversary of Marie Curie’s Nobel Prize, and the “Jerry Bell & the Joy of Chemistry” symposium.

Since 1999, ACS has honored the efforts of our volunteer members through the ChemLuminary Awards. These awards recognize participants in ACS local sections, divisions, and regional meeting steering groups whose hard work has helped to achieve excellence. The 13th Annual ChemLuminary Awards event will be held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The free event begins with a poster session/social hour at 8 PM, followed by the awards presentation at 9 PM, and concludes with music and dancing from 10 PM to midnight.

Education-focused programs for high school teachers, undergrad and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals who want to expand their options and manage their careers are offered as well. For undergrads, the program includes a symposium on nutritional chemistry and workshops on careers in chemistry and leadership, including an eminent scientist lecture by Thomas Beattie.

Workshops on laboratory safety and proteomics and ACS Leadership Development System courses, such as Collaborating across Boundaries, are part of the meeting that have a separate fee and registration.

For the first time, job seekers and employers alike can participate in the ACS Career Fair both on-site and online. This expands the opportunities for both networking and interviewing with employers in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology fields who have job openings. As usual, a range of professional development courses, known as ACS Short Courses, are available with a separate registration and fee. The popular exposition will feature more than 200 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in over 300 booths.

Perhaps the meeting at the crossroads of the West will be a crossroad in your chemistry career.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Register for the 2022 Southeastern Regional Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
69th Southeastern Regional Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
250th ACS National Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE