International Year of Chemistry

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
08926-cover1-opening.jpg
« Prev
Next »
08926-cover1-opening.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 27, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 26

Chemistry’s contributions to the well-being of humanity are being celebrated in 2011

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 89 | Issue 26
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Environment

International Year of Chemistry

Chemistry’s contributions to the well-being of humanity are being celebrated in 2011

Keeping The Faith At Germany’s BASF

Chairman Kurt Bock seeks to balance old and new at the world’s largest chemical maker

242nd ACS National Meeting

DENVER, Aug. 28–Sept. 1

  • Environment

    Chemistry Boosts Global Sustainable Development

    Food, environmental, green, and industrial chemistry sectors promote development and education in Africa, worldwide

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Isotopes MARK the spot

    Ratios of stable isotopes help locate the origin of corpses, follow migration routes, and authenticate items as different as bottled water and expensive cheese

  • Policy

    Measuring Chemistry’s Impact

    NSF program strives to put a value on federally funded research

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Peptides Block Fibril Formation

Computationally designed inhibitors suggest general strategy to prevent the formation of disease-causing amyloid

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Café Au Chemistry, Virtual Sherlock Holmes

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT