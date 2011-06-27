International Year of Chemistry
Chemistry’s contributions to the well-being of humanity are being celebrated in 2011
Chairman Kurt Bock seeks to balance old and new at the world’s largest chemical maker
Food, environmental, green, and industrial chemistry sectors promote development and education in Africa, worldwide
Ratios of stable isotopes help locate the origin of corpses, follow migration routes, and authenticate items as different as bottled water and expensive cheese
NSF program strives to put a value on federally funded research
Computationally designed inhibitors suggest general strategy to prevent the formation of disease-causing amyloid