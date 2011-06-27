AkzoNobel To Upgrade German Chlorine Plant

AkzoNobel will spend $200 million to convert its chlorine plant in Frankfurt from mercury cell to membrane electrolysis technology. The firm, which operates five chlorine plants in Europe, says the project will expand the Frankfurt facility’s chlorine capacity by around 50%, to 250,000 metric tons per year, and reduce its energy consumption by nearly 30% when completed by the end of 2013. Akzo says it will decide between membrane technology from Asahi Kasei and Uhde.
