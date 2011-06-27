Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Azerbaijan

Enamored by science as a child, Saida Aliyeva uses her talents today to address her country’s environmental challenges

by Mitch Jacoby
June 27, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Saida R. Aliyeva doesn’t have to try hard to be a chemistry cheerleader in the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan. She assumes that role quite naturally. “I’ve loved chemistry since I was in eighth grade,” says the 32-year-old native of Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital. She also became fascinated with biology early on.

These days she works at the interface of the two fields. Aliyeva is a specialist in microbial biochemistry, which she studies in her role as senior scientist and project manager at the Microbiology Institute of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences. She also teaches genetic engineering at Baku State University.

Sometimes, practicing scientists point to an especially charismatic teacher from their youth as the source of scientific inspiration. In Aliyeva’s case, it was the experiments and laboratory demonstrations that grabbed her attention. Those lab activities lifted science from the pages of a textbook and brought science to life, she says.

Aliyeva’s early interest in science was also cultivated in her home. Her mother is an ophthalmologist and her father is an expert in geographical information systems, a topic based on cartography and statistical analysis that he teaches at Baku State University. Both of her parents hold doctoral degrees, but earning them required a particularly strong commitment to education that Aliyeva came to appreciate as she grew up.

“Life wasn’t so easy during Soviet Union days,” she says. Her parents, like others of their generation who were university students in Azerbaijan when it was a Soviet republic, always struggled to make ends meet because little financial support was available in those days for students pursuing advanced degrees. Even after graduating, scientists and doctors practicing in the former Soviet republics often earned meager salaries. Yet Aliyeva says her parents were always enthusiastic about science and excited about learning. Their attitude rubbed off on her.

Aliyeva majored in chemistry and biology in her undergraduate days at Baku State and then began focusing on microbiology—specifically, microbiology pertinent to petroleum pollutants in the Caspian Sea, which forms Azerbaijan’s eastern border. Development of the country’s petroleum industry over the past several decades has been a boon to Azerbaijan’s economy, but lax industrial practices have exacted a heavy environmental toll.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Saida Aliyeva
Credit: Saida Aliyeva

For Aliyeva, the opportunity to do research for a Ph.D. thesis in a subject area that could directly benefit her country’s shoreline was a win-win situation. She investigated mechanisms by which microorganisms degrade crude oil and hydrocarbon products isolated from waters off the Abshe­ron Peninsula, the landmass on which Baku is located. She completed most of the work at the Microbiology Institute in Baku. Then Aliyeva received a grant that enabled her to spend several months doing Ph.D. work with biochemists at Lund University, in Sweden. While at Lund, she learned essential chromatography skills and benefited from state-of-the-art lab instruments not readily available in Baku.

Not long thereafter, Aliyeva headed off to Washington State University as a postdoctoral Fulbright scholar to do bioremediation work in the chemical and bioengineering department. Like her previous experience in Sweden, doing science in the U.S. gave Aliyeva the opportunity to learn about new analytical methods and technologies. Additionally, it exposed her for the first time to the professional networking benefits of being involved with the American Chemical Society.

Aliyeva hardly knew a thing about ACS when she arrived in the U.S., but she quickly discovered that her American colleagues were getting a lot of useful information and developing valuable connections through the society. When she joined, she became one of only eight members in Azerbaijan and the only female member.

Being involved with ACS, and in particular with the Division of Petroleum Chemistry, “opens the door to research collaborations overseas and gives me new opportunities to communicate with many scientists,” she says. In addition to fostering collaborations with researchers at the University of Oklahoma and Texas Tech University, Aliyeva’s ACS connection is helping advance her plans to commercialize a microbial preparation she patented for bioremediation of oil-contaminated water and soil.

“People in Azerbaijan don’t really know about ACS,” Aliyeva says. But the Baku microbiochemist who describes herself as “still in love with science” is spreading the word.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Luis A. Colón has spent decades increasing diversity in the chemical sciences
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Amber Wise
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Project SEED scholar Brandon Presley

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE