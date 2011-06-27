BASF Boosts Vehicle Catalysts In Asia

BASF will double its capacity for vehicle catalysts in China and Japan. In Shanghai, the company will spend $57 million to double capacity for emissions catalysts used in cars, motorcycles, and trucks. BASF notes that Chinese car production grew 32% in 2010 and that the government is implementing increasingly strict emissions standards. In Japan, BASF will double capacity for heavy-duty diesel emissions catalysts at its plant in Tsukuba, Ibaraki prefecture. The site is part of a 50-50 joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining. Japan produces 10% of the world’s heavy-duty diesel vehicles, BASF says.
