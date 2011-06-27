Biotech Firm Seeks Corn Lily Supplies

Infinity Pharmaceuticals is seeking new sources of a plant commonly known as corn lily. Found on hills and alpine meadows across the western U.S., corn lily contains a key starting material for IPI-926, an Infinity investigational therapy that targets difficult-to-treat cancers such as pancreatic cancer and chondrosarcoma. Infinity has been obtaining corn lily from the U.S. Forest Service and several private landowners but is now reaching out to other landowners as it advances the study and clinical development of IPI-926.
