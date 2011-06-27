CABB Will Acquire Finland’s Kemfine

The German fine chemicals maker CABB has agreed to acquire KemFine, a Finnish fine chemicals maker, for an undisclosed sum. CABB, once part of Clariant, had sales last year of $440 million. KemFine, the former Kemira Fine Chemicals, had sales last year of $115 million, mostly of agricultural intermediates. It is owned by the private equity firm 3i, which says it has succeeded in increasing revenues by 80% and more than doubling profit since investing inKemFine in 2004.
