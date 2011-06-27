Cause For Concern

Although it is good news that the other components of natural gas drilling are not being detected in drinking water wells, it is likely that the migration of these chemicals through aquifers may be slower than that of methane (C&EN, May 16, page 5). Many researchers have measured migration of some waste chemicals occurring over timescales of many decades.
It would be a good idea to monitor these wells over time to be certain the chemicals used to facilitate extraction of the gas do not reach them in the future. It would also be a good idea to have experts familiar with migration rates of different chemicals advising the new panel on gas drilling.
By Laurel J. Standley
Belmont, Calif
