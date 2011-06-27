Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

House Panel Approves Chemical Security Bill

by Glenn Hess
June 27, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Homeland Security last week approved by a bipartisan 26-5 vote legislation that would extend the Department of Homeland Security’s authority to ensure that the nation’s chemical facilities are safeguarded against terrorist attacks. The bill (H.R. 901) would give DHS seven additional years to fully implement the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program, which began in 2007. Industry supports the existing CFATS regime and has been urging Congress to pass a multiyear extension. Calvin M. Dooley, president and CEO of the trade group American Chemistry Council, says the committee’s vote “builds on the growing bipartisan support in Congress for legislation that recognizes the strength of the chemical security regulations already in place.” However, the environmental group Greenpeace criticized the committee for not giving DHS authority to require safer technologies at high-risk facilities. “Republicans have hijacked chemical security and left Americans at risk of a poison gas disaster,” Greenpeace Legislative Director Rick Hind says. “A terrorist attack or accident at one of these high-risk chemical facilities could release poison gases that can kill or injure thousands of people in minutes.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obama Signs Plant Security Law
Homeland Security: Debate Over Chemical Plant Regulations Remains
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
House Panel Advances Chemical Security Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE