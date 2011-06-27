Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

International Year of Chemistry

Chemistry’s contributions to the well-being of humanity are being celebrated in 2011

by Rudy M. Baum
June 27, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: C&EN
Credit: C&EN

To commemorate the International Year of Chemistry (IYC 2011), C&EN asked several prominent figures in the chemistry enterprise to contribute essays about the achievements of chemistry and how chemistry is improving the lives of human beings around the world.

The goals of IYC 2011 are to increase the public’s appreciation of chemistry in meeting world needs, to encourage interest in chemistry among young people, and to generate enthusiasm for the creative future of chemistry. The year 2011 also coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry being awarded to Marie Curie and provides an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of women to science.

The six essays that follow examine a few of the many ways chemistry is being harnessed to meet the challenges humanity faces. In the first essay, for example, Temechegn Engida, president of the Federation of African Societies of Chemistry, looks at the positive role chemistry can play in sustainable development in Africa, especially how chemical education should evolve on the continent. Engida, who has lectured on chemical education at Addis Ababa University and elsewhere in Africa, argues that “chemistry in Africa should establish itself more as a practical enterprise than a theoretical one.”

Engida points to food chemistry and environmental chemistry as examples. “Food chemistry … is particularly important for Africa,” he writes. “The continent possesses abundant natural resources, and the majority of its population lives in agriculture-based economies. Yet it is not self-sufficient in food production.” Chemistry is an important component of changing that situation, Engida writes, and the education of future chemists in Africa must be geared to such practical issues.

In the same vein, John W. Finley, a professor in the department of food science at Louisiana State University, and James N. Seiber, a professor in the department of food science and technology at the University of California, Davis, write in the second essay that “opportunities are greater than ever before for cutting-edge science to improve food and agriculture. Chemistry, in particular, can help provide a safe, healthful, and sustainable food supply to meet a growing worldwide population.”

Two essays focus on chemistry’s role in providing people with safe and effective medicines, from very different perspectives. Geoffrey A. Cordell, a professor emeritus in the department of medicinal chemistry and pharmacognosy at the University of Illinois, Chicago, discusses the intersection of chemistry and traditional medicine, and Roger L. Williams, chief executive officer of the U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention, focuses on quality standards for ensuring the delivery of safe drugs. In his essay, Paul T. Anastas, assistant administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Research & Development, gives his perspective on green chemistry and its role in a sustainable world.

Finally, the essay on Marie Curie by science historian and biographer Naomi Pasachoff, a research associate at Williams College, reflects on this great scientist’s career and legacy.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Henry W. Heikkinen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS launches 2 new journals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award For Interpreting Chemistry For The Public: Peter Atkins

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE