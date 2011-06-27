Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Isotopes track contaminant breakdown

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
June 27, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A new study uses nitrogen isotope ratios to learn more about the way common contaminants degrade in the environment (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es200743t). Nitrogen’s most abundant isotope is 14N. In recent years, scientists have begun to use its rarer, stable isotope, 15N, in a method called compound-specific isotope analysis (CSIA) to track degradation processes of nitrogen-containing contaminants, since various reactions enhance or deplete 15N to different degrees. Many common environmental contaminants, such as biocides, pharmaceuticals, and triazine herbicides, begin their breakdown via oxidation of a primary aromatic amino group. Environmental chemist Thomas B. Hofstetter, at the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science & Technology, and colleagues, studied 15N kinetic isotope effects of various components in the oxidation of substituted anilines by manganese oxide, a common environmental reaction. Using CSIA, the researchers detected small differences in 15N/14N ratios in different reactants and found that these ratios change with variations in the pH of the reaction conditions. These changes in isotope ratios could help scientists better understand processes that occur in the environment and the reactants’ sources and quantities.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thianthrene radical readies aromatics for further reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plausible prebiotic route to iron-sulfur clusters identified
Persistence By Structure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE