Mexichem Fluor Buys HFC Plant In Japan

Mexichem Fluor has acquired Showa Denko’s idled hydrofluorocarbon plant in Kawasaki, Japan. Mexichem plans to restart the unit, which has annual capacity of 10,000 metric tons, to produce HFC-125, a gas used in refrigerant blends. The firm says the plant will be the only source of HFC-125 in Asia outside of China. Mexi-chem Fluor mines fluorspar, a raw material for fluorocarbons, in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. It expanded downstream with the purchase of Ineos’ fluorochemical operations in 2010.
