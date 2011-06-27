Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Relieving Students Of The Need To Think

June 27, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

I recently participated on a committee charged with selecting a textbook for a two-semester general chemistry course. We carefully weighed the merits of the current text versus those of a strong new contending text. We discussed categories such as pretty pictures and illustrations, available PowerPoint slides, concise chapter outlines, equation summaries at the ends of chapters, software packages for online practice and for homework, software to provide algebra review as needed to work specific problems, and so on.

As I viewed the two texts with their accompanying software, I was overwhelmed by how much is being done to assist students in passing general chemistry. It occurred to me that many of the attempts to help the students simply absolve them of responsibility for their own education and thus hurt them as learners.

This experience made me remember how I learned as an undergraduate student, not just in chemistry but in all courses. I did a cursory reading of material in the text before the instructor lectured on that material. I then started answering questions and working problems at the end of the chapter, which drove me to read appropriate sections of the text to gain insight into how to approach each question or problem. This second reading was more intense and purposeful than was the original prelecture reading.

At some time before the exam over a block of material, I read and outlined the chapters, merging my class notes with the outline. The outline included making a list of pertinent equations and the conditions under which they were applicable. A lot of thought and decision making went into this learning regimen. Whatever success I had as a student and learner came from this regimen. On the eve of exams, I simply read over my outline and equation summary a few times.

Now I realize that we do all of this for the students. They are provided with outlines, equation summaries, enjoyable software packages, and other crutches. We have relieved them of the responsibility, thus the ability, to think. We even write our freshman textbooks at a 10th-grade level or lower since most of the students cannot read at the 12th-grade level. We use terms like “critical thinking” when we should be concerned about them thinking at all. I believe that these new super texts with all their accoutrements will enable a higher percentage of students to obtain passing grades in general chemistry but will not promote mastery of the material. This outcome will make academic administrators and book publishers happy but do nothing to curtail the demise of science education in the U.S.

By Fred Watson
Monroe, La

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How an alternative grading system is improving student learning
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry educators try ‘ungrading’ techniques to help students learn
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The flip side of flipped classrooms

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE