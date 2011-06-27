Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Report Calls For Raising Importance Of Science Education

by Susan R. Morrissey
June 27, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

To improve K–12 science education, it should be treated with the same degree of importance as reading and math, according to a report by the National Research Council. One way to accomplish this is to develop a system to assess science subjects as often as reading and math subjects are assessed. The report, sponsored by NSF, provides recommendations to policymakers to improve science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education at all levels. “The goal isn’t only to have a capable and competitive workforce,” says Adam Gamoran, chair of the committee that wrote the report and professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. “We need to help all students become scientifically literate because citizens are increasingly facing decisions related to science and technology.” Among the areas the report cites for targeted improvement are developing a coherent set of standards and curriculum, and allowing adequate instruction time for STEM subjects.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Science Teachers Need New Methods
Not Just Another Report
Metrics Identified For Science Education

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE