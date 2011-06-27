Report Calls For Raising Importance Of Science Education

To improve K–12 science education, it should be treated with the same degree of importance as reading and math, according to a report by the National Research Council. One way to accomplish this is to develop a system to assess science subjects as often as reading and math subjects are assessed. The report, sponsored by NSF, provides recommendations to policymakers to improve science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education at all levels. “The goal isn’t only to have a capable and competitive workforce,” says Adam Gamoran, chair of the committee that wrote the report and professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. “We need to help all students become scientifically literate because citizens are increasingly facing decisions related to science and technology.” Among the areas the report cites for targeted improvement are developing a coherent set of standards and curriculum, and allowing adequate instruction time for STEM subjects.
