Sanofi, Audion plan Hearing-Loss Drugs

Sanofi and Amsterdam-based Audion Therapeutics have formed a two-year research collaboration to develop small-molecule-based regenerative treatments for hearing loss. The collaboration will use technology developed at the Eaton-Peabody Laboratories of the Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary by Albert Edge, cofounder of Audion. According to Sanofi, there are currently no prescription products for a disease-modifying treatment for hearing loss.
