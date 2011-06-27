Solvay Will Build China Polymers Plant

Solvay will spend $170 million on a facility for polyvinylidene fluoride polymers and fluoroelastomers at its site in Changshu, China. Set to open in 2014, the plant will also produce the vinylidene fluoride monomer essential to the production of Solvay’s specialty polymers. Driving the decision to build in China is buoyant demand from the automotive market for fluoroelastomer gaskets and seals, as well as from lithium battery and chemical customers for polyvinylidene fluoride.
