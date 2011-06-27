Tesaro Raises Capital For Oncology Portfolio

Tesaro has raised $101 million from venture capital investors. The Waltham, Mass.-based biotech firm was founded in May 2010 by former executives of MGI Pharma, which Japan’s Eisai acquired in 2008 for $3.9 billion. Tesaro has licensed the neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist rolapitant from OPKO Health and small-molecule inhibitors of anaplastic lymphoma kinase from Amgen. Among other things, the money will support Phase III trials of rolapitant, a candidate to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.
