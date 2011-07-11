Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Profiles from NOS

Albert Matlack: The Guy With The Questions

by Carmen Drahl
July 11, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Matlack
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Carmen Drahl/C&EN
Albert S. Matlack, Adjunct professor of chemistry, University of Delaware
Credit: Carmen Drahl/C&EN

At every conference, one is in attendance—a chemist who raises his hand with a question at the end of every talk. At this year’s National Organic Chemistry Symposium, that person was University of Delaware adjunct professor Albert S. Matlack. But there’s much more to Matlack than his inquisitive nature.

Before his time in academe, Matlack held a research position at the Hercules Powder Co., where he worked across the hall from 2010 chemistry Nobel Laureate Richard Heck. Matlack survived the round of layoffs that affected Heck (C&EN, July 4, page 30), and he remembers those days well.

“After World War II, it was a boom time for chemists,” Matlack recalled. “People believed you could solve all sorts of problems through chemistry.”

But by the 1970s and ’80s, with the U.S. economy in the doldrums, layoffs seemed to be the solution to financial troubles to companies including Hercules, he told C&EN.

In his later days at Hercules, Matlack’s main project involved polymerization of dicyclopentadiene to make a polymer with the trade name Metton. But eventually, “the company cut off Metton and they didn’t know what to do with me,” he said. He left Hercules in 1994, after securing a teaching gig at Delaware with the help of chemistry professor John L. Burmeister.

“The first course I taught was industrial chemistry,” Matlack said. But soon after, an article in C&EN (Matlack is an avid reader and a 63-year ACS member) convinced him to try something else—to combine his passions for chemistry and environmentalism and develop a course in green chemistry. He’s been teaching that course ever since. By the late 1990s he decided to write a textbook, but had a hard time finding a publisher for a green chemistry text. “Publishers didn’t think the field was going anywhere,” he said. Today his text, “Introduction to Green Chemistry,” is in its second edition.

Even though Matlack has a few other things keeping him busy besides green chemistry—his presidency of the Society of Natural History of Delaware and his two young grandchildren—chemistry education is still very important to him. “Many people get turned off from chemistry in their first year learning about it,” he said. “But there are still many problems for chemists to solve, and chemistry can be fun.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard Bromund
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nobel laureate Robert Grubbs dies at 79
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nobel laureate Robert Grubbs dies at 79

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE