Grad school, in students' own words

So what are you up to now? by Brittany Trang, Northwestern University, second year

Credit: Courtesy of Brittany Trang

Sometimes the most annoying thing about being a grad student is that "student" is a misnomer. Grad school is so different from the typical school experience that family and friends can't wrap their heads around what we do.

There are about five basic misconceptions that come up in almost every conversation I have about my life:

1. So you're getting your master's?

Saying "I'm in grad school" sounds less pretentious than "I'm getting my Ph.D.," but it kind of hurts every time I have to explain straight-to-Ph.D. programs and terminal master's.

2. You're done with classes? When are you graduating?

"Oh, I'm done with classes, but I have four more years of research," I say, smiling like this is a campaign ad and not a perpetual reminder that I AM NOT GRADUATING ANYTIME SOON.

3. What are you doing this summer?

*Points at the desk my lab mates and I labeled "Cabo" with a sticky note*

I'm working. I'm working. I'M WORKING.

4. Wait, why do you call it—

BECAUSE IT'S A JOB.

I'M SORRY FOR THE ALL CAPS,

BUT THIS IS VERY IMPORTANT FOR YOU TO UNDERSTAND ABOUT MY LIFE.

I AM NOT ACTUALLY A STUDENT.

I GO TO MEETINGS AND WORK YEAR-ROUND AND HAVE A BOSS.

JUST LIKE YOU.

ONLY I WORK WAY LONGER THAN 9–5.

AND WEEKENDS TOO.

BUT I'M UNDERPAID,

BECAUSE I AM TECHNICALLY A STUDENT.

I FEEL LIKE THIS IS UNINTENTIONALLY TURNING INTO A POEM.

5. Wait—they pay you?

Yes, thank goodness. No, I'm not mooching off my parents. No, I'm not going further into debt. No, I'm not penniless (technically). But no, I'm not saving for retirement either.

6. And before you ask again (bonus!), NO, I'm not graduating anytime soon.