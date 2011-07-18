Amgen Licenses Micromet Technology

Amgen will pay Micromet $14 million up front to apply the Rockville, Md.-based biotech firm’s BiTE antibody technology against three solid-tumor targets. Amgen has the right to develop BiTE antibodies against two of the targets. It will cover all the program’s R&D costs, which the companies say could run up to $35 million. Micromet’s BiTE antibodies bind T cells to tumor cells, prompting cell death as well as the proliferation of more T cells at the tumor site.
