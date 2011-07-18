Advertisement

08929-cover-sensorycxd.jpg
08929-cover-sensorycxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 18, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 29

After the oil spill, analytical protocols to assess contaminants in seafood found few problems, but the public and some scientists are not reassured

Volume 89 | Issue 29
Environment

Testing Gulf Seafood

After the oil spill, analytical protocols to assess contaminants in seafood found few problems, but the public and some scientists are not reassured

Examining Explosives

High Explosives Applications Facility researchers tackle science for national security

Preserving Plastic Art

Chemistry of polymer-based creations presents unique problems for conservators

  • Business

    Algae Plans Bloom

    From personal care to fish food, algae firms look for ways to make profits quickly

  • Environment

    Modernizing Toxicity Tests

    EPA inches toward high-throughput in vitro assays to reduce cost, time of chemical safety assessments

  • Business

    Super Natural Cosmetic Potions

    Advances in biotechnology enable a new generation of plant-derived ingredients

Science Concentrates

Materials

DNA Cages Slip Into Cells

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Students Make Biodiesel, Padwa’s Mobile Creations

 

Job listings

