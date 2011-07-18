Avantor And Sachem Form Etchants Pact

Avantor Performance Materials, formerly Mallinckrodt Baker, has entered a joint development agreement with Sachem to provide etching chemicals to the semiconductor industry. The firms will focus on surface preparation and removal chemistries for thin-film wafer stacks, combining Avantor’s experience in photoresist and residue removal with Sachem’s expertise in bulk etchants and surface preparation. The partners’ first product is SLCT 128, a surface treatment that both cleans and etches.
