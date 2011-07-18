BMS Buys Stake In Innate Immunotherapy

Bristol-Myers Squibb is shelling out $35 million up front and up to $430 million in milestones for access to IPH2102, a monoclonal antibody being developed by Innate Pharma. IPH2102 taps into a cancer patient’s own immune system by blocking the interaction between killer-cell immunoglobulin-like receptors and their ligands. Blocking the receptors activates natural killer cells that in turn destroy tumor cells. The drug is now in Phase I cancer trials. France-based Innate will continue to develop it through a Phase II trial for acute myeloid leukemia.
