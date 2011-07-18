Bill Would Require Analysis Of Air Rules

A House committee last week approved a bill that would require Cabinet-level officials to analyze the effects of eight Clean Air Act regulations on employment and the economy. The Republican-backed measure, H.R. 2401, targets EPA’s greenhouse gas emission controls for refineries and utilities, a rule aimed at reducing power plant pollution that blows across state lines, and a regulation that clamps down on toxic releases from industrial boilers, including those at chemical manufacturing sites. In addition, the bill includes a rule, not yet finalized by EPA, that would limit mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants. The House Energy & Commerce Committee adopted the legislation 33-13. The legislation would establish a panel with representatives from the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, Labor, and Treasury, as well as EPA, the President’s Council of Economic Advisers, the Small Business Administration, the U.S. International Trade Commission, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and the White House’s regulatory gatekeeper. The bill now moves to the House floor, where it is expected to pass. The measure faces dim prospects in the Senate.
