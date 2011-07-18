Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Cocrystal Engineering Sorts Out Ladderanes

by Stephen K. Ritter
July 18, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Cocrystal Rescue Cocrystalization
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
This chiral ladderane is naturally an amorphous solid, but addition of a carboxylic acid leads to hydrogen-bonded cocrystals that allow X-ray analysis.
Credit: Adapted from Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
This chiral ladderane is naturally an amorphous solid, but addition of a carboxylic acid leads to hydrogen-bonded cocrystals that allow X-ray analysis.

A cocrystallization strategy commonly used in protein chemistry has been redirected to help elucidate the structures of a pair of complex ladderane isomers, possibly the first application of the technique to the structural characterization of small organic molecules (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1104352108). Ladderanes are rod-shaped molecules that contain a core set of fused cyclobutane rings. They are used as building blocks in optoelectronics and recently were discovered to be a structural motif in lipid natural products. Leonard R. MacGillivray and coworkers of the University of Iowa had prepared a pyridyl-terminated ladderane, but they were unable to pin down the structures of the molecule’s cis-trans isomers by the standard approach of multidimensional NMR. Although the researchers managed to obtain the X-ray crystal structure of one isomer, which is achiral, the other isomer, which is chiral, refused to cooperate, forming only an amorphous material. But adding 3,5-dinitrobenzoic acid, which forms hydrogen bonds with the ladderane’s pyridyl groups (shown), led to single crystals for the X-ray analysis. “We expect our work will spur others to follow similar cocrystallization strategies in synthetic organic chemistry,” MacGillivray says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Elusive phosphorus compound synthesized
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polypeptoid self-assembles into nanotubes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists Construct Giant Carbocycle

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE