Policy

Daniel E. Gawaik

by Sophie L. Rovner
July 18, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 29
Daniel E. Gawiak, 60, research associate in technical services at Baxter Healthcare in Cherry Hill, N.J., died on Nov. 24, 2010.

Born in New York City, Gawiak earned a B.A. in chemistry from Queens College in 1973. He did some graduate work at New York University and Yeshiva University.

Gawiak began his career in 1973 as a junior scientist at the Boyce Thompson Institute, in Yonkers, N.Y. In 1976, he briefly worked as a research chemist at Naarden-UOP Fragrances in Long Island City, N.Y. Later that year, he joined Sun Chemical in Carlstadt, N.J., as a research chemist. He returned to the company, now known as Naarden International, as a development chemist in 1979. From 1982 to 1988, Gawiak worked in Bronx, N.Y., at Hexagon Laboratories, where he became manager of development.

After serving as assistant general manager at Rexar Pharmacal in Valley Stream, N.Y., Gawiak was hired by Ganes Chemicals in Pennsville, N.J., in 1989, where he was promoted to production manager. A decade later, he joined Wyeth at its Cherry Hill site, which was subsequently purchased by Baxter.

Gawiak’s hobbies included music, caring for tropical fish, gardening, and growing orchids. He served on the board of the Delaware Orchid Society and participated in church and civic affairs. He became an ACS member in 1974.

Gawiak is survived by his wife, Victoria; his sister, Diane Oates; and two nephews.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

