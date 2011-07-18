Defense Gives Grants For Lab Equipment

The Department of Defense has made 165 awards totaling $37.8 million to 83 universities to buy research instrumentation. The awards average $230,000 but go as high as $900,000. Made under the Defense University Research Instrumentation Program, the awards are designed to let scientists buy instruments they might not be able to purchase under other research contracts and grants. “Providing awards for much-needed equipment helps U.S. universities provide the world-class research and related education that attracts future DOD researchers and engineers,” said Zachary Lemnios, assistant secretary of defense for research and engineering, in a statement. The research areas receiving the awards include surface chemistry and physics; neuroscience; fluid dynamics and propulsion; and ocean, environmental, and biological science and engineering. All of the awards are subject to completion of negotiations between DOD research offices and the academic institutions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter