ITT To Acquire Water Monitoring Firm YSI

ITT Corp. will buy the privately held instrumentation firm YSI. Based in Yellow Springs, Ohio, 63-year-old YSI develops sensors, instruments, and software for environmental water monitoring. It had sales of $101 million last year and employs 390 people at 22 locations around the world. ITT has been acquiring companies to build its ITT Analytics business in the market for portable, lab, and on-line analytical instruments used in environmental, medical, and food applications.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter