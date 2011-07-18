Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Investigation: Safety Board Report On 2010 Accidents Says DuPont Was Lax On Safety Action

by David J. Hanson
July 18, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Had DuPont followed its own safety recommendations, it might have avoided a series of accidents at its Belle, W.Va., plant in 2010 that caused the deathof one worker, the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) concluded in a preliminary report, released on July 7 at a news conference in Washington, D.C.

The death was caused by a braided pipe that burst, spraying a worker with phosgene (C&EN, Feb. 1, 2010, page 8). DuPont records show that the pipe had not been maintained properly and that the company was aware of the safety issue and was considering upgrading to a safer pipe material and improving other phosgene safety measures. But the firm never made the changes, CSB found.

“These kinds of findings would cause us great concern at any chemical plant, but particularly at DuPont, with its historically strong work and safety culture,” CSB member John Bresland said at the news conference. “I would hope that DuPont officials are examining the safety culture company-wide.”

DuPont says it has completed its own investigation of the accidents and is fully cooperating with CSB as well as state and federal agencies. The company also says it has implemented many of the recommendations of the CSB report for the Belle facility. These include performing an intensive safety operations review, improving the hose maintenance system, strengthening its process hazards review system, and initiating a new alarm management system.

CSB will accept public comments on its draft report through Aug. 22.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont to pay $3.1 million penalty for Texas accident
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont to pay $3.1 million penalty for Texas accident﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fatal Accident At DuPont Probed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE