People

Jane Jones Mackey

by Sophie L. Rovner
July 18, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 29
Jane Jones Mackey, 86, a chemical engineer, died in Cartersville, Ga., on April 25.

The Nashville native earned a bachelor’s in chemistry in 1944 at Vanderbilt University. The following year, Mackey received a bachelor’s in chemical engineering, thereby becoming the first female graduate of Vanderbilt’s School of Engineering.

She joined the Tennessee Valley Authority in fertilizer testing and development and was TVA’s first woman engineer. After marrying coworker James S. Mackey in 1956, nepotism rules forced her out. But she returned to TVA to serve as editor of a soils and fertilizer abstract journal when those rules were rescinded in 1976. She retired in 1992.

Mackey joined ACS in 1979. She was active in the society’s Wilson Dam Section and served as the section’s chair in the 1980s. Mackey was also a member of the Sherlock Holmes Club and of Wood Avenue Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband. Survivors include her son, James, and grandsons, Alexander and Harold.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

