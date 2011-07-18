Kraton, Formosa Set Styrenics Venture

Kraton Performance Polymers is planning a 50-50 joint venture with Formosa Petrochemical that will build a 30,000-metric-ton-per-year hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer (HSBC) plant at Formosa’s Mailiao, Taiwan, petrochemical complex. Formosa will provide feedstock and utilities for the new plant, which will use Kraton’s polymerization technology. The two plan to open the new unit in the second half of 2013 at a cost of $165 million to $200 million. Last year, Kraton said it was evaluating four sites in Asia for an HSBC expansion (C&EN, Dec. 13, 2010, page 20).
