Lanxess Buys Tire Release Agents

Lanxess’ Rhein Chemie unit has acquired Wacker Chemie’s tire release agents business, which had less than $10 million in 2010 sales. The agents, most of which are silicone-based dispersions, ensure easy release of tires from molding equipment. Lanxess says the market for the release agents is growing at about 5% annually. Wacker will continue to supply Lanxess with raw materials. Earlier this year, Lanxess bought two rubber chemical lines from Solutia’s Flexsys division and acquired Darmex, an Argentinian maker of tire release agents and curing bladders.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter