Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

M. Joan Callanan

by Sophie L. Rovner
July 18, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

M . Joan Callanan, 85, a chemist who worked at government agencies for many years, died on April 25 in Washington, D.C., from cardiopulmonary failure.

Born in Washington, D.C., Callanan obtained a B.S. in chemistry from Trinity College, in Washington, in 1948. She received a master’s degree in chemistry from Catholic University in 1950.

She began her career at the National Institutes of Health, doing laboratory research on the physicochemical properties of proteins and nucleic acids. Callanan then worked for the National Academy of Sciences, writing proposals and grants from 1958 to 1961. From there she moved to the National Science Foundation, where she wrote and reviewed proposals for projects intended to increase the public’s understanding of science and to provide opportunities for women in science. She retired in 1983.

Callanan became an ACS member in 1950, and she was a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. In addition to science, her interests included art, classical music, and traveling.

She is survived by her cousins, Dennis J. Toole and Reilly Ann Toole.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Raymond E. Counsell
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur E. Marcinkowsky
Robert W. Wannemacher Jr.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE